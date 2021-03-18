DEA chase leads to drug bust, suspect facing several charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-term investigation into a Memphis man selling marijuana led to an arrest Wednesday after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division was assisting the DEA in the investigation.
Investigators were doing surveillance near the home of 30-year-old Howard Barnett near Hack Cross Road when they saw him get into a vehicle and leave.
According to an affidavit, Barnett had dark tinted windows below the legal limit and ignored a stop sign as he left. Investigators attempted a traffic stop but Barnett allegedly sped off when they approached his vehicle.
A chase began onto Highway 385 but Barnett was able to get away.
Moments later another officer in the area saw Barnett on Hacks Cross and it appeared he had just been involved in an accident. The affidavit says he pulled a bag from the trunk of his vehicle and fled the scene of the accident on foot.
He was taken into custody soon after.
Investigators searched Barnett’s home where they found several firearms, an electric money counter and 35 large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
Barnett is charged with possession of a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving and two counts of aggravated assault.
