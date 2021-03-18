Employee at Downtown Malco Theater carjacked, dragged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for four suspects involved in a carjacking at a Downtown movie theater parking lot on Wednesday.
According to officers, a Malco PowerhouseTheater employee was exiting her vehicle when four suspects approached her claiming that their car had caught a flat tire.
As the victim started looking for a spare tire, one of the female suspects entered the car through the front and drove off with her belongings still inside.
She told police she tried to hold onto the car but eventually fell off because of the high speed.
Fortunately, she didn’t need any medical treatment, according to reports.
The general manager gave law enforcement officers surveillance footage of the time of the incident and investigators were able to get the suspect’s descriptions.
According to MPD, there were two African-American women and men.
