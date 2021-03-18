Google to invest $10 million in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Google plans to invest over $10 million in Mississippi this year and create new jobs.
The first Google Operations Center in the country will be completed this summer in Southaven, Miss. The center was first announced in late 2019.
“Google’s significant investment in DeSoto County is one that will stimulate the local economy and the entire region well into the future,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
There have been 100 employees hired within the last year, with another 100 on track to get employed this year.
“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery.”
