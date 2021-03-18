House struck by lightning in Wynne, no injuries reported

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The sound of pop and the smell of smoke sent Wynne firefighters to a home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a post on the Wynne Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters found out the house had been struck by lightning, with a large section of the interior wall blown out.
The pop also caused bricks to be knocked off the outside of the home in the 1700 block of North Killough Street.
“This was such a powerful force that when it blew the inside wall out that nails and other debris stuck in the wall on the opposite side of the room,” the post noted.
No one was hurt.
