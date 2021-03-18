Lightning strikes home in eastern Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - The resident of a home in Wynne, Arkansas was lucky Wednesday to walk away uninjured when a powerful bolt of lightning struck their home.
The Wynne Fire Department showed up after the resident reported hearing a “pop” and smelling smoke. Firefighters arrived to find the home was hit by lightning, which blew out a huge section of interior wall and knocked bricks off the outside of the home.
According to the fire department, the lightning was so powerful when it blew out the inside wall, nails and other debris got stuck in the wall on the opposite side of the room.
No one was injured.
The fire department posted several photos of the damage to Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.