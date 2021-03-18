Longer wait times expected for vaccines as Shelby County accommodates canceled appointments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccinations resumed Thursday in Shelby County after being canceled a day earlier for severe weather.
The City of Memphis says anyone who had a canceled appointment Wednesday needs to make a new appointment.
The City, which leads COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Shelby County, says to expect longer wait times Thursday and Friday as they accommodate canceled appointments.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. You’ll also find a map where you can search for a vaccine provider closest to you.
More than 230,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Shelby County with 162,017 people receiving at least one dose.
Shelby County and Tennessee are in phase 1C of vaccinations. This includes people 16 and older with comorbidities and citizens 65 years and older.
Shelby County reported 141 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no more deaths since Sunday.
The county is nearing 90,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there have been 89,919, and 1,539 people have died.
The Shelby County Health Department is monitoring ongoing clusters at 17 long-term care facilities. Click here for a list.
