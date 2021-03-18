Oxford residents escape major storm damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents of Lafayette County were bracing for bad weather after hearing predictions of possible tornadoes, hail and severe thunderstorms. It was a tense day and evening.
The Ole Miss Campus where students are usually walking to classes was pretty much empty. The university shut the campus down at 3 p.m. in anticipation of dangerous weather.
The health department office posted signs saying it is closed due to weather.
“We’re monitoring the weather. We’ve talked with different response agencies, the road department. There are plans in place if something was hit kind of have limited EOC here if we had a big event, we’d move to a bigger location,” said Steve Quarles Lafayette County EMS.
Fortunately, there was not a lot of wind, only heavy rain.
The threat ended with a stunning sunset under the clouds.
