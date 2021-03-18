Shelby County moves into phase 2a/2b for COVID-19 vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Shelby County residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as we moved into a new phase on Thursday.
Shelby County can now begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 2a/2b as set forth in the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phases.
The health department said those who qualify for either phase should make an appointment to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.
Appointment slots are posted here: https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week.
Those without internet access or who need assistance should call 901-222-7468.
The new phase announcement came after the Shelby County Health Department released Health Directive 19 which goes into effect on March 20.
