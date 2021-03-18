Shelby County moves into phase 2a/2b for COVID-19 vaccinations

Shelby County moves into phase 2A and 2B of vaccine plane
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Shelby County residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as we moved into a new phase on Thursday.

Shelby County can now begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 2a/2b as set forth in the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phases.

The health department said those who qualify for either phase should make an appointment to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

Appointment slots are posted here: https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week.

Those without internet access or who need assistance should call 901-222-7468.

The new phase announcement came after the Shelby County Health Department released Health Directive 19 which goes into effect on March 20.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.