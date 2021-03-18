Shelby County to offer “safe leave” to government employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners, Wednesday, passed a motion to include “Safe Leave” in the County’s Sick leave policy.
The resolution sponsored by Commissioner Tami Sawyer, would allow employees experiencing domestic violence to use sick leave to seek help.
Victims can use sick leave to obtain shelter, meet with an attorney, prepare for proceedings that deal with domestic violence, file complaints with law enforcement and enroll their children in a new school.
“This means a lot to us because many times our clients and our victims are unable and don’t feel comfortable leaving,” said Ethele Hilliard, Executive Director and Transition Manager for the Faamily Safety Center in Memphis.
Hilliard said says she’s thrilled about this new policy.
“On average it takes 7 tries before they actually are able to leave their abuser,” she said.
Last summer, the Shelby County Crime Commission reported a 21% increase of domestic violence aggravated assaults in Shelby County.
Chairman Eddie Jones says he thinks this new policy will help thousands of Shelby County employees and he would like to see sick hours be donated for those in tough situations.
“To maybe help a fellow colleague who is out of time,” Jones said.
County Commissioners also amended the resolution to include “mental health” in its sick leave policy.
The Safe Leave policy received unanimous, bipartisan support in Wednesday’s Committee meeting. The full Commission will vote on it on Monday. If approved by the Commission on Monday then it will go into effect immediately upon the Mayor’s signing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.