Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Jackson man.
Tommy Gandy, 38, was last seen Wednesday, March 17, around 10:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County.
He’s described as a black male, 5-feet-9-inches, weighing 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen walking east on St. Charles Street, wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.
Family members say Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gandy, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
