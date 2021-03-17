Temperatures plunge for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the storms are gone, the clouds will linger on the back side of the front. There will also be a chance for patchy drizzle through this evening. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees lower than yesterday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. It will also be breezy today with winds gusting up to 35 mph. It will remain cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.