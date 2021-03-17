Temperatures plunge for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the storms are gone, the clouds will linger on the back side of the front. There will also be a chance for patchy drizzle through this evening. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees lower than yesterday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. It will also be breezy today with winds gusting up to 35 mph. It will remain cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 53 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 20.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44 degrees. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Spring begins Saturday at 4:37 AM and it will be a perfect spring day with a mostly sunny sky, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
