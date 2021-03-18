TODAY: Sea of Blue to honor MPD officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will honor Officer Nicholas Blow Thursday with a “Sea of Blue.”
Blow was killed last week in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.
Officers from MPD and several other law enforcement agencies will activate their blue lights at Southland Mall beginning at 7 p.m. The procession will travel east on Shelby Drive and end at Raines Station.
Blow was leaving the station’s parking lot March 8 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Robert Jackson, 54. Police say Jackson’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. He’s now charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.
Jackson appeared in Veterans’ Court earlier this week. His next court date is March 23.
Blow joined MPD in 2018 and he was an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He leaves behind a 2-month-old baby.
