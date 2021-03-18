YMCA discusses plans for summer camp program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer is right around the corner and for many kids that means summer camp.
The YMCA plans to resume its summer program this year.
For some Mid-South school districts that’s in just a couple of months.
The YMCA will pick up their summer programs with a few changes that they’ve had a lot of time to practice on.
“Last March, we flipped right around in COVID and started offering care for essential workers,” said Brian Mclaughlin.
Last year when districts like Shelby County Schools closed their doors due to the pandemic, The YMCA offered their locations as virtual learning sites.
They’ve learned to implement COVID-19 safety guidelines while making sure kids still have fun.
“For instance, you take the hula hoop, and a hula hoop marks a space where kids are playing a game, but you know it’s part of the game. So we’ve tried to incorporate the safety practices in what the kids are doing,” said Mclaughlin.
Those guidelines are still used in their before and after school care programs right now and will likely still be in place once the summer rolls around.
The YMCA also plans to continue meal distribution as well.
“We will have a very large summer feeding program,” Mclaughlin told WMC Action News 5. “So we have been feeding kids during the pandemic, and, that need has not gone away so we will continue operating open community meal sites.”
Registration for the YMCA’s summer camp opens April 1, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.