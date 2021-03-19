Best Life: Helping your teen cope with mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- COVID-19 shutdowns have not only greatly impacted children’s schooling, but also their mental health. In a survey of teens ages 13 to 19, the survey found seven out of 10 teens are struggling with their mental health in the wake of COVID-19 and more than half said the pandemic has increased their feelings of loneliness. But Ivanhoe has some tips for parents on how to help their teen cope.