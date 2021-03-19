COVID-19 Vaccination, testing and mask giveaways all planned for this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You might remember when the lines used to be wrapped around the building for mass COVID-19 testing.
That may not the case anymore but there is still some interest like the popup testing site at Latino Memphis.
It was a small group who showed up to receive free COVID-19 testing Friday.
Testing has dropped significantly since the COVID-19 vaccines have become available.
“Well mass testing is very important I mean many people are very excited about the vaccine as we all are, however we still need to know what our status is,” said KelySealey, with the Shelby County Health Department Covid Response unit.
The testing was made available to people with or without symptoms and it was targeting those in the Latino community.
There will be a second free COVID-19 testing event Saturday, March 20 at Su Casa Family Ministries located at 1302 N. Graham Street from 11 am to 2 pm.
Calvo says while they are getting tested people are also offering information about the different vaccines available.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, about 12 percent of all COVID cases are Hispanic or Latino and there is a push to get this group vaccinated.
“There is hesitancy. There is mistrust. There is skepticism. It’s all the things we see in other communities, but of course when it comes to the LatinX community you have to add the language, the communication factor,” said Calvo.
City health leaders are also focusing their efforts on zip codes with a low vaccination rate.
Hickory Hill is one of those areas.
Saturday, the city plans to vaccinate over 1,000 people who have already made appointments at the Hickory Ridge Mall.
“I believe we need to do what we can to make sure there is proper outreach into the community so I applaud those that are making it happen,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner who represents that area.
He says pop-up sites like these have proven to be effective, but as the city moves towards herd immunity, tested and proven methods such as social distancing and mask wearing are important as well.
The county will be handing out free masks to children at various locations across the city from 11 to 3 pm.
Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency along with CHEMOURS will be handing out the masks at the following locations:
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church: 620 Parkrose Rd, Memphis, TN 38109
- Anointed Temple of Praise: 3939 Riverdale Rd, Memphis, TN 38115
- Iglesia Nueva Vida: 4945 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38118
- Greater Imani Church, The Cathedral of Faith: 3824 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128
- Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church: 123 South Parkway West, Memphis, TN 38109
- Woodstock Middle School: 5885 Woodstock Cuba Rd, Memphis, TN 38127
- Agricenter International: 7777 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38018
