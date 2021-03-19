Fallen MPD officer remembered in Sea of Blue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers lined up in a sea of blue to honor one of their own.
Memphis Police Officer, Nicholas Blow was hit and killed by a man charged with drunk driving.
“This is a tough situation,” said MPD Director, Mike Rallings. “When you talk about 31 years old, 8 year army veteran only been on the job barely two years, leaving behind a 2-month-old baby a grieving fiancée a devastated family, a distraught police department.”
The officers from departments across the Mid-South lined up promptly at 7 p.m. as the sea of blue began going down Shelby Drive heading to the Raines Station precinct.
Groups of people watched as the sirens blared and the blue lights lit up the night.
“It’s just overwhelming seeing the number of people that are here to support my child. Celebrating his life his legacy. You can’t I’m speechless,” said Earl Blow, Nicholas’ father.
Officer Blow, who was off duty, was pulling out of the Raines Police Station a week and a half ago when he was hit on the drivers side by Robert Earl Jackson.
Blow died several hours later.
Police say Jackson was speeding and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license and reckless driving.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Officer Blows’ father told WMC his son wanted to give back to Memphis.
He graduated from the University of Memphis becoming a police officer.
“The epitome of the strong silent type,” he said. “Cared about people even from grade school. He protected his sister. He loved his sister watched over her in high school. Loved my wife loved me, he loved family.”
Officer Blow’s visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 19 between 4 and 6 p.m. at RS Lewis Funeral home on Walnut Grove.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at Promise Land Church at 11 a.m.
