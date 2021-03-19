Homes, vehicles hit by bullets in Southaven drive-by shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Southaven say bullets flew into several homes and vehicles Thursday afternoon in a shooting near Horn Lake Road and Rasco Hills.
Police responded to a drive-by shooting around 2:45 p.m. No one was injured.
Witnesses said shots were fired from three vehicles involved in an altercation.
One of the vehicles was stopped by police near Stateline Road and Highway 51. The driver was detained for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.
