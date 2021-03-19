LIVE: South African COVID variant found in Mississippi; could impact effectiveness of vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Health officials in Mississippi are discussing a new variant strain of COVID-19 that was identified in Harrison County, Mississippi.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the variant (B1.351) comes from South Africa and has been found in 25 states.
The biggest concern is that the variant may impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Dobbs says the strain appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.
“It’s a strong reminder that we are not out of this,” Dobbs said, urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the health department is upping their work to identify new strains. In February, the first variant strain was found from the United Kingdom, and has been found 10 times since.
Byers added that even after being vaccinated, steps still need to be taken to reduce the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask.
