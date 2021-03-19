Memphis Fire Department administering vaccinations to homebound individuals in Shelby County: Here’s how to sign up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department’s Healthcare Navigator Program is administering vaccinations to Shelby Countians who are homebound and can’t make it to vaccination sites.
Eligibility includes people in phases 2a/2b, those who are 55 and older, those with comorbidities and those in critical infrastructure industries.
Caregivers for homebound individuals are also eligible.
If you or someone you know qualifies for homebound vaccinations, call (901) 222-SHOT or email covid19@memphistn.gov. You may also fill out a form here for someone to contact you about signing up.
