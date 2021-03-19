Memphis Fire Department administering vaccinations to homebound individuals in Shelby County: Here’s how to sign up

Memphis Fire Department administering vaccinations to homebound individuals in Shelby County: Here’s how to sign up
Governor Kay Ivey’s says the teams will have the capacity of at least a thousand vaccinations per site, per day. (Source: WNRC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 12:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department’s Healthcare Navigator Program is administering vaccinations to Shelby Countians who are homebound and can’t make it to vaccination sites.

Eligibility includes people in phases 2a/2b, those who are 55 and older, those with comorbidities and those in critical infrastructure industries.

Caregivers for homebound individuals are also eligible.

Click here for eligibility information.

If you or someone you know qualifies for homebound vaccinations, call (901) 222-SHOT or email covid19@memphistn.gov. You may also fill out a form here for someone to contact you about signing up.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.