Memphis group starts community fridge project to combat food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new project is hoping to end food insecurity in Memphis with community fridges.
This outdoor fridge at First Congregational Church in Cooper Young is stocked with food with help from Memphians.
It’s the first installation of the new 901 Community Fridges project to help people with food insecurity.
“Yes it’s going pretty smoothly so far,” Joey Scott, 901 Community Fridges Operations Manager said. “It’s been a great community response. A lot of people have been dropping off. I’ve been coming out here a few times and saw people using it.”
The concept is pretty simple.
901 Community Fridges will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Anyone can come by, open the doors, donate food if they have extra, or take some if they’re hungry.
Other community fridge projects have been successful in Portland, Oregon and New Orleans where 901 Community Fridges received guidance.
Operations manager Joey Scott says this is the perfect example of an entirely community-driven effort.
“It comes to this concept of mutual aid. Just putting out the call and us coming together as neighbors and helping one another.” Scott said. “That’s the goal.”
No raw meat is allowed and prepared meals must be labeled with ingredients and the day they were prepared.
Every day the food is checked and the fridge gets cleaned often by volunteers.
“They’re called fridge keepers,” Scott said. “Each fridge is going to be cleaned a minimum of 3 times a week. People sign up for the shifts they’re able to work.”
Scott says his goal is to have 10 community fridges up and running by the end of the year all across the city.
“It warms my heart to see it in action,” Scott said. “It sounds great on paper but to see it in Action it does warm the heart.”
901 Community Fridges is looking for organizations to host a fridge location.
For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/901communityfridges/ or send an email to 901communityfridges@gmail.com.
