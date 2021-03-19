Memphis teen indicted in connection with deadly drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen was indicted Thursday after being charged for the death of a man, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Anthony Green, 19, was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Witnesses said on Wednesday, June 19, 2020, two vehicles were stopped at Selby Drive and Neely Road when a third vehicle pulled up and the driver began shooting.
A 49-year-old man, also driving a vehicle was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital.
Octavious Atkins, 27, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect’s vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, was found burning behind a nearby building.
On Sept. 26, Green was arrested on a murder warrant when a Mississippi Highway Patrolman pulled him over on Interstate 10 near Gulfport, according to police reports.
