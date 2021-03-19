Millington man indicted in truck driver’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man was indicted Thursday in the death of a truck driver who was found shot in the cab of his tractor-trailer in Eads, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
James K. Huddleston, 28, was indicted on first-degree murder charges.
Investigators said Dajuantae Stuart, 30, of Hermitage, Tenn., was found dead the morning of Jan. 8, 2020, in his truck.
His truck was found parked on the side of Interstate 269 near U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Shelby County.
Officials said Stuart’s in-cab camera showed Stuart and Huddleston talking and then entering the bunk area of the cab.
Gunshots can be heard on the recording and Huddleston exiting the cab and walking away, according to reports.
He was identified and arrested on Jan 9, 2020.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.
