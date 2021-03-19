Memphis, Shelby County mayors ask state for permission to vaccinate all adults in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayors of Memphis and Shelby County have asked the state of Tennessee for permission to vaccinate all adults in Shelby County.
Spokespeople for both Mayor Jim Strickland and Mayor Lee Harris confirmed the requests with WMC Action News 5 Friday.
A spokesperson for Strickland says the state is looking into the request.
We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health for comment but have not heard back.
The City of Memphis leads vaccination efforts for Shelby County, which announced the beginning of phases 2a and 2b and people 55 or older Thursday evening.
As the mayors await responses to their requests, the City is opening more appointments at noon Friday.
Phase 2a includes social services, commercial agriculture, commercial food production, corrections staff and public transit. Phase 2b includes transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities.
People 55 and older are also now eligible for the vaccine.
Find a list of vaccine providers and make your appointment by visiting covid19.memphistn.gov.
So far, about 234,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Shelby County with nearly 165,000 people receiving at least one dose.
The health department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and five more deaths. So far, 89,960 people have contracted the virus in Shelby County and 1,544 have died.
See more COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.
