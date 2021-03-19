More clouds today, but sunshine returns this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to clouds and mist across much of the Mid-South. Clouds will gradually start to clear late in the afternoon and evening. Areas north of I-40 will see some sun this afternoon, but the rest of the area likely will remain cloudy until after sunset. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 10% mist and drizzle in the morning. High: 52 degrees. Winds: North 10 to 15.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low: 39 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
THE WEEKEND: Spring officially begins on Saturday it will be a mild Spring day. There may be a few clouds in the morning, but more sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through on Tuesday, which will bring a chance for thunderstorms. The front will stall over the area, so more rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.