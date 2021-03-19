More clouds today, but sunshine returns this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to clouds and mist across much of the Mid-South. Clouds will gradually start to clear late in the afternoon and evening. Areas north of I-40 will see some sun this afternoon, but the rest of the area likely will remain cloudy until after sunset. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight.