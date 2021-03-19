Say good-bye to winter and hello spring and prepare for spring showers soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a light northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and lows near 40.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 70, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
