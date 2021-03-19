Silver Alert issued for missing 51-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.
Pamela Ellis, 51, was last seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 5000 block of Nantuckett Drive in Hinds County.
She is a black female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Ellis is believed to be in a dark blue KIA with tinted windows, according to authorities.
Family members say Pamela Ellis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Pamela Ellis, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
