Two men arrested in Southaven apartment complex shooting, police say
Daveontae Lehman, 22 (left) and Marquellas Keontae Davis, 19 (right) (Source: Oxford Polce Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 19, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are behind bars after a shooting in an apartment complex, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18., officers received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex on County Road 300.

One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities took two suspects into custody.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

