Two men arrested in Southaven apartment complex shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are behind bars after a shooting in an apartment complex, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18., officers received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex on County Road 300.
One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
Authorities took two suspects into custody.
This is an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.