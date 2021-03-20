Happy Spring! Dry weekend but rain returns next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 70, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.