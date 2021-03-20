A perfect start to spring in the Mid-South, but spring showers will soon return

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunder mainly during the early part of the day along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.