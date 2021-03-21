Breakdown: Why the Earth shakes when there is an earthquake

So why does the Earth violently shake when there’s an earthquake? The edges of these plates are jagged and rough, so they will get stuck on each other when they try to move. When the plates are stuck together and friction is high, the energy is stored. When the plates disconnect and release, the stored energy is released. That energy is released outward from the fault line in seismic waves. These waves of energy move through the Earth’s surface and cause it to shake.