Coronavirus doesn’t care that it’s the NCAA Tournament

The Jayhawks bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament after a positive test last week and like Virginia, barely made the Indiana state line in time to claim their bracket spot. Forward Jalen Wilson remains in the protocol and 6-foot-10-center David McCormack was cleared to return only Friday. He hadn’t practiced in 10 days, didn’t start against EWU and after a tiring few minutes in the first half, Self admitted thinking that having McCormack use up all five of his fouls before he ran out of gas was the most he could expect.