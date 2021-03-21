Increasing clouds tonight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a beautiful first weekend of spring. The dry and mild pattern will continue into Monday but more clouds tonight and tomorrow followed by rain & storms on Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers possible overnight and lows in the mid to upper 50s along with a southwesterly wind at 10-15 mph
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunder mainly early in the day with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will start dry on Saturday and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s but by Saturday night there will be a slight chance of showers. On Sunday a few showers will be possible early otherwise partly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
