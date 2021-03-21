Increasing clouds tonight & tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunder mainly early in the day with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.