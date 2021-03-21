Mason mayor Emmit Gooden arrested for DUI, officials say

Emmit Gooden, 50, is charged with driving under the influence and violating the state’s open container and registration laws. (Source: State of Tennessee)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 20, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mason, Tn mayor was arrested by Memphis police after driving under the influence Saturday morning.

Emmit Gooden, 50, was charged with a DUI and violating the state’s open container and registration laws.

He was pulled over around 3:35 a.m. on Overton Crossing Street, according to officials.

Officers said he had a strong smell of beer and later admitted to having six beers and four 16 oz. open beers in the back seat of his vehicle.

Gooden also had a beer on his lap.

As he exited the vehicle he told officers he was the mayor of Mason.

Police conducted a sobriety test and later transported Gooden to the Austin Peay police station.

Gooden has been the mayor since 2018.

