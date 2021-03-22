Best Life: Finding child care during COVID-19

Researchers surveyed 1,000 parents and compared the way parents rated preschool programs to how experts measured the quality. Results showed parents tended to rank the programs as high-quality when the researchers did not. Also, most parents reported finding child care through family, friends, or local public schools and did little comparison shopping. As COVID has complicated the communication process, the researchers suggest that parents seek out written information from more than one preschool and request a virtual tour. You may also want to ask about class size, the center’s social distancing guidelines, sanitation practices, and the policy if someone contracts the virus.