City of Memphis offering vaccines to adults 16+ beginning Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The City of Memphis says it plans to make vaccines available to anyone 16 years of age and older beginning Friday, March 26.
For the time being, the city has moved to the third phase of its vaccination plan allowing adults 45 and older to get vaccinated.
This comes on the heels of Governor Bill Lee’s announcement Monday morning making all Tennesseans 16 and up eligible for a vaccine.
City leaders say there are still 8,000 appointments available for this week and are urging people to sign up.
To make an appointment visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/.
