Cloudy today, rain arrives late tonight

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunder mainly early in the day with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. It will be windy on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which may deliver some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These storms could have damaging winds. Thankfully, Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.