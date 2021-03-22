Cloudy today, rain arrives late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly cloudy all day, but you may see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach the lower 70s. A weather system will approach the Mid-South overnight, which will deliver rain. Most of us will wake up to showers and storms tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 56 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunder mainly early in the day with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. It will be windy on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which may deliver some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These storms could have damaging winds. Thankfully, Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but by Saturday night there will be a slight chance of showers. On Sunday a few showers will be possible early, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.