Doctors say vaccinated postpartum mothers can pass antibodies through nursing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local obstetricians say there is even more evidence that pregnant and postpartum mothers should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, a newborn baby in Florida tested positive for the antibodies which doctors believe were passed from mom to baby in utero.
But doctors say the antibodies can also be passed from mother to baby while nursing.
President of the Memphis OBGYN Association Dr. Aric Giddens says they’ve seen this effect with other vaccines including the flu shot.
“It’s just another piece of evidence that will hopefully persuade those patients on the fence of getting the vaccine,” said Giddens. “It offers that added benefit of protecting the newborn baby who obviously can’t get the vaccine yet.”
Pregnant women are now eligible to get the vaccine in Shelby County.
Giddens says while it’s likely the antibodies will be passed to the baby, it’s only temporary.
