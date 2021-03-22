Memphis student wins prestigious honor in the 98th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Laundry Day by Amellia Hausmann (Source: Scholastic Inc.)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 4:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hutchison School senior Amellia Hausmann has been honored with a prestigious award after entering her portfolio into the 98th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

This is the nation’s longest-running recognition and scholarship program for artistic teens.

Amellia is one of 16 students in the U.S. to receive the Gold Medal Portfolio Award, including a $10,000 scholarship. And now joins the likes of Stephen King and Amanda Gorman who have also received scholastic awards as teens.

A Scholastic Inc. spokesperson says Amellia’s art portfolio, “Sun Dried,” is a series of bright watercolor paintings that focus on the way light hits fabric.

Way to go Amellia!

