Memphis student wins prestigious honor in the 98th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hutchison School senior Amellia Hausmann has been honored with a prestigious award after entering her portfolio into the 98th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
This is the nation’s longest-running recognition and scholarship program for artistic teens.
Amellia is one of 16 students in the U.S. to receive the Gold Medal Portfolio Award, including a $10,000 scholarship. And now joins the likes of Stephen King and Amanda Gorman who have also received scholastic awards as teens.
A Scholastic Inc. spokesperson says Amellia’s art portfolio, “Sun Dried,” is a series of bright watercolor paintings that focus on the way light hits fabric.
Way to go Amellia!
