Hardaway: Tigers ‘locked in’ ahead of NIT quarterfinals

“I knew that the team was locked in because we were in shootarounds yesterday and guys were locked in yesterday,” said Hardaway. “We want to win it. If we’re in anything we want to win it. We felt like obviously like a lot of other teams. We should’ve been in the NCAA tournament, we didn’t do that. We have the opportunity to still win a championship. Bring our kids to the tournament, it’s a beautiful tournament and there’s a lot of good teams in this tournament. We’re happy to be here and we want to win the championship.”