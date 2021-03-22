Landers Center implements clear bag policy

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Landers Center in Southaven is implementing a clear bag policy.
The new policy went into effect Monday and limits the size and type of bag allowed in the venue.
Clear backpacks, drawstring bags, fanny packs and one-gallon plastic bags are allowed. Small clutch purses no larger than four and a half inches by six and a half inches are also permitted.
All bags will be checked at entry points.
The policy was enacted to expedite foot traffic and allow for more separation between guests and staff at entry points.
