Louisiana Tech uses big 2nd-half run to beat Ole Miss in NIT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 22 points with seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech beat short-handed Mississippi 70-61 in the first round of the NIT Tournament.
Louisiana Tech will play Western Kentucky on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Lofton scored 11 points in the first 10:13 of the second half to spark Louisiana Tech’s 22-4 run for a 49-41 lead.
The Bulldogs scored 15 straight points during the run, opened and closed by Lofton.
Ole Miss started the half 2 of 13 from the field. Amorie Archibald scored all 14 of his points in the second half for Louisiana Tech. Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 22 points.