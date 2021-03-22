Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend’s helper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of a man who stopped to assist the suspect’s girlfriend with vehicle troubles.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, a grand jury indicted Brandon Gladney on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Nearly a year ago on the morning of May 8, 2020, Gladney’s girlfriend was stalled in traffic when 42-year-old Lorenzo McAdory stopped and asked if she needed help.
Investigators say she told McAdory that her car had broken down and her boyfriend, Gladney, was on the way.
Once he arrived, investigators say Gladney and McAdory began arguing. Gladney then pulled a gun and began shooting, hitting the victim several times. McAdory was taken to the hospital where he died.
The 27-year-old was taken into custody a week later and is now being held at the Shelby County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.