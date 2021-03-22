Millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot completed in Miss. Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has reached a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
The state has administered 100M shots so far.
Governor Tate Reeves tweeted the breaking news Monday saying, “ONE MILLION!!”
The governor invited everyone to join the celebration in a live press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s vaccine map shows a breakdown of the vaccines administered by race, age group, county, and even a timeline of when specific vaccines were given.
