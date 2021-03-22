Porter-Leath ready for grand opening of early childhood learning center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soon preschool-aged children will be returning to the classroom in Porter-Leath’s new early childhood learning facility in Frayser.
Part of Porter-Leath’s Preschool program will be at the newly constructed early childhood academy on Baskin Street.
“We work to empower children and families. One part of that is our preschool program,” said Mary Braddock, director of communications for Porter-Leath.
In a couple of weeks, the 35,000-square-foot facility will be where nearly 250 young children receive their education.
“This building really represents our next step in our second academy, and really making sure that every child has access to a great early childhood experience in Shelby County,” said Rob Hughes, the vice president of Development for Porter-Leath.
Each classroom has everything needed for teaching young kids including reading corners, tons of toys to play pretend, art supplies, and yes, even restrooms that are the perfect size.
The theme of the building is music, and it is present in the soundwave pattern painted on floors and walls, as well as the playgrounds that surround the entire building.
The building is hard to miss when driving down Baskin Street.
“The neighborhood, it had input, community stakeholders had input, our parents had input, certainly our children had input as well through their parents on that process,” said Hughes.
The building is not just a haven for kids.
“So this early child academy really provides a home for incredible education not just for our preschoolers - so birth to five - but also for teachers and space for families to come,” said Braddock.
Teachers who are training are able to sit in observation rooms that are mirrored so kids are not distracted by guests.
The completion of the state-of-the-art building is just one part of Porter-Leath’s bigger goal to keep growing.
“This was just the second step in building academies in Shelby County,” said Braddock. “We’re really proud to be here in Frayser, and we’re looking forward to having people come here and visit us.”
To stay in line with social distancing protocols, Porter-Leath will be having a virtual grand opening of the new building on Friday, March 26 on their YouTube and Facebook pages.
Porter-Leath Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PorterLeath
Porter-Leath YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PorterLeath
