Rain & storms late tonight through early Tuesday

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which may deliver some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These storms could have damaging winds. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.