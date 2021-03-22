Rain & storms late tonight through early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a mix of sunshine and clouds today and clouds will continue to thicken up tonight. A system will approach the Mid-South after midnight, which will bring us rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain and storms will continue into Tuesday morning, many areas will wake up to showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 50s and winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, with rain and thunder mostly early in the day. Highs will be near 70 and windy with a southeasterly wind at 15-20 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s along with a southerly wind at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which may deliver some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These storms could have damaging winds. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but by Saturday night there will be a slight chance of showers. On Sunday a few showers will be possible early, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
