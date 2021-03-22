Shelby County surpasses 90K COVID-19 cases over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County hit a milestone over the weekend, surpassing 90,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county crossed the 90,000 mark Saturday. With 94 new cases reported Monday morning, the county has now had 90,311 confirmed and probable cases. The death toll stands at 1,546.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are just more than 1,000 active cases in the county -- 1,058 total. Another 87,707 cases are now inactive or recovered.
The county’s most recent weekly test positivity rate -- from March 7 to March 13 -- is 3.5 percent, up just slightly from 3.3 percent the week before.
Cases have been on a downward trend for the most part since the first of the year when the weekly test positivity rate peaked at 17.9 percent. Just twice since then has the county seen an increase week to week.
SCHD reports nearly 252,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Shelby County with more than 175,000 people receiving at least one dose.
People 55 or older and in phases 2a/2b are currently eligible. People in the previous phases -- phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c are also still eligible. (Click here to see who’s included in those groups.)
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment.
