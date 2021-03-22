Tennessee state health officials to discuss expanding vaccine eligibility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to discuss expanding COVID-19 vaccine access Monday.
It comes as leaders in Memphis and Shelby County asked the state for permission to vaccinate all adults.
Late last week Shelby County expanded vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older and in phases 2a and 2b. Then Mayors Jim Strickland and Lee Harris asked the state if they could go farther, extending vaccine eligibility to all adults in Shelby County.
The state responded by saying counties could advance through vaccine phases at their own rate as long as supply allows and promising a news conference Monday to discuss an updated vaccination plan.
Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph says he’d like to see more young people vaccinated.
“When we look at our numbers, we see it’s the younger people that have more of the cases, particularly those 18 to 54,” said Randolph.
Right now, 18 percent of Shelby County’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials say appointments aren’t filling up as fast as they were just a few weeks ago.
There is concern the vaccines won’t be as effective against new virus variants, but health leaders say all three vaccines provide robust protection from the most severe effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
TDH hasn’t announced a time for Monday’s news conference. When they do we’ll stream it live here, on our streaming apps and on Facebook.
