Best Life: How dads can improve moms’ mental health

A new study shows fathers play an important role in supporting a mother’s mental health. Researchers examined a sample of 3,550 children and their parents. They found moms of kids with autism reported fewer symptoms of depression when fathers read regularly with the child as early as nine months old. Additionally, the scientists say dads may lessen a mother’s depression when they engage in consistent, responsive caregiving, such as soothing a child when they’re upset. While they might not eliminate a mother’s stress entirely, this research shows a father’s actions can help relieve a mother’s stress.