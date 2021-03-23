Best Life: How the pandemic is affecting women’s careers

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – March is National Women’s History Month, and oh, what a long way we’ve come ladies. One-hundred years ago women won the right to vote and today a woman is vice president. Even though there is a record number of women in Congress this year they make up less than 30 percent of the House of Representatives, and even less of the Senate. Today there are just 37 female CEOs running America’s highest-grossing companies. Now, experts believe COVID-19 is pushing women and companies into a critical crossroads.