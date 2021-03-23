Breakdown: Why nighttime tornadoes fatalities are increasing

Here are some of the stats around one third to one half of tornadoes in 11 states from Oklahoma to West Virginia from 1950 to 2005 touched down at night, 46% of those touched down in Tennessee. The South has some of the highest numbers of mobile homes in the nation and about 61% of tornado fatalities happened in mobile homes happened at night. The growth of the population in the South in large cities and suburbs allow more people to be impacted. Tornadoes do and can strike any time of year. Even in winter months of December through February, tornadoes have averaged around three to six nocturnal tornadoes in the U.S. each month from 1953 through 2015, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.